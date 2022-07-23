In Exercises 67–72, use the results of Exercises 63 and 64 to determine if each series converges or diverges.
∑(from n=2 to ∞) [(ln n)¹⁰⁰⁰ / n¹.⁰⁰¹]
In Exercises 67–72, use the results of Exercises 63 and 64 to determine if each series converges or diverges.
∑(from n=2 to ∞) [(ln n)¹⁰⁰⁰ / n¹.⁰⁰¹]
In Exercises 125–134, determine whether the sequence is monotonic, whether it is bounded, and whether it converges.
aₙ = (4ⁿ⁺¹ + 3ⁿ) / 4ⁿ
Direct Comparison Test
In Exercises 1–8, use the Direct Comparison Test to determine if each series converges or diverges.
∑ (from n=1 to ∞) (√n + 1) / (√(n² + 3))
In Exercises 57–82, use any method to determine whether the series converges or diverges. Give reasons for your answer.
∑ (from n = 2 to ∞) [(ln n / n)³]
Applying the Integral Test
Use the Integral Test to determine if the series in Exercises 1–12 converge or diverge. Be sure to check that the conditions of the Integral Test are satisfied.
∑ (from n = 2 to ∞) ln(n²) / n
Find the value of b for which
1 + eᵇ + e²ᵇ + e³ᵇ + ⋯ = 9.