Estimate the value of ∑ (from n=2 to ∞) (1 / (n² + 4)) to within 0.1 of its exact value.
Determining Convergence or Divergence
In Exercises 1–14, determine whether the alternating series converges or diverges. Some of the series do not satisfy the conditions of the Alternating Series Test.
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [(-1)ⁿ⁺¹ (1 / n^(3/2))]
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Finding Taylor Polynomials
In Exercises 1–10, find the Taylor polynomials of orders 0, 1, 2, and 3 generated by f at a.
f(x) = √(1 − x),a = 0
Convergence and Divergence
Which of the sequences {aₙ} in Exercises 31–100 converge, and which diverge? Find the limit of each convergent sequence.
aₙ = 2 + (0.1)ⁿ
Convergence or Divergence
Which of the series in Exercises 57–64 converge, and which diverge? Give reasons for your answers.
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [(-1)ⁿ (n!)ⁿ] / [n^(n²)]
In Exercises 53–56, determine how many terms should be used to estimate the sum of the entire series with an error of less than 0.001.
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [(-1)ⁿ⁺¹ (n / (n² + 1))]
In Exercises 15–22, determine if the geometric series converges or diverges. If a series converges, find its sum.
1 − (2/e) + (2/e)² − (2/e)³ + (2/e)⁴ − …