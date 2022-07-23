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Ch. 10 - Infinite Sequences and Series
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 10 - Infinite Sequences and SeriesProblem 10.5.18
Chapter 10, Problem 10.5.18

Determining Convergence or Divergence
In Exercises 17–46, use any method to determine whether the series converges or diverges. Give reasons for your answer.
∑(from n=1 to ∞) [(-1)ⁿ n² e⁻ⁿ]

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 57–82, use any method to determine whether the series converges or diverges. Give reasons for your answer.

∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [3ⁿ / n³]

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Textbook Question

Error Estimation

In Exercises 49–52, estimate the magnitude of the error involved in using the sum of the first four terms to approximate the sum of the entire series.

1 / (1 + t) = ∑ (from n = 0 to ∞) [(-1)ⁿ tⁿ],0 < t < 1

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Textbook Question

Limit Comparison Test

In Exercises 9–16, use the Limit Comparison Test to determine if each series converges or diverges.

∑ (from n=2 to ∞) 1 / ln n

(Hint: Limit Comparison with ∑ (from n=2 to ∞) (1/n))

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Textbook Question

Telescoping Series

In Exercises 39–44, find a formula for the nth partial sum of the series and use it to determine if the series converges or diverges. If a series converges, find its sum.

∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [ (1/n) − (1/(n + 1)) ]

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Textbook Question

Intervals of Convergence

In Exercises 1–36, (a) find the series’ radius and interval of convergence. For what values of x does the series converge (b) absolutely, (c) conditionally?

∑ (from n = 0 to ∞) (2x)ⁿ

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Textbook Question

Determining Convergence or Divergence

In Exercises 1–14, determine whether the alternating series converges or diverges. Some of the series do not satisfy the conditions of the Alternating Series Test.

∑ (from n = 2 to ∞) [(-1)ⁿ⁺¹ (1 / ln n)]

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