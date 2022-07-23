Theory and Examples
Suppose that a₁, a₂, a₃, …, aₙ are positive numbers satisfying the following conditions:
i) a₁ ≥ a₂ ≥ a₃ ≥ …;
ii) the series a₂ + a₄ + a₈ + a₁₆ + … diverges.
Show that the series
a₁/1 + a₂/2 + a₃/3 + …
diverges.
Theory and Examples
Suppose that a₁, a₂, a₃, …, aₙ are positive numbers satisfying the following conditions:
i) a₁ ≥ a₂ ≥ a₃ ≥ …;
ii) the series a₂ + a₄ + a₈ + a₁₆ + … diverges.
Show that the series
a₁/1 + a₂/2 + a₃/3 + …
diverges.
Convergent Series
Find the sums of the series in Exercises 19–24.
∑ (from n = 2 to ∞) -2/[n(n+1)]
Power Series
In Exercises 47–56, (a) find the series’ radius and interval of convergence. Then identify the values of x for which the series converges (b) absolutely and (c) conditionally.
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) (csch n)xⁿ
Determining Convergence of Sequences
Which of the sequences whose nth terms appear in Exercises 1–18 converge, and which diverge? Find the limit of each convergent sequence.
aₙ = (-4)ⁿ/n!
30. b. By differentiating the series in part (a) term by term, show that
Σ(from n=1 to ∞) n / (n + 1)! = 1.
Maclaurin Series
Find Taylor series at x = 0 for the functions in Exercises 63–70.
cos (x³/√5)