Length in Polar Coordinates
Find the lengths of the curves given by the polar coordinate equations in Exercises 51–54.
r = √(1 + cos 2θ), −π/2 ≤ θ ≤ π/2
Length in Polar Coordinates
Find the lengths of the curves given by the polar coordinate equations in Exercises 51–54.
r = √(1 + cos 2θ), −π/2 ≤ θ ≤ π/2
Identifying Conic Sections
Complete the squares to identify the conic sections in Exercises 69-76. Find their foci, vertices, centers, and asymptotes (as appropriate). If the curve is a parabola, find its directrix as well.
x² + y² + 4x + 2y = 1
Lengths of Curves
Find the lengths of the curves in Exercises 13–19.
x = 5 cos t − cos 5t, y = 5 sin t − sin 5t, 0 ≤ t ≤ π/2
Area in Polar Coordinates
Find the areas of the regions in the polar coordinate plane described in Exercises 47–50.
Inside the cardioid r = 2(1 + sin θ) and outside the circle r = 2 sin θ
Polar to Cartesian Equations
Sketch the lines in Exercises 23-28. Also, find a Cartesian equation for each line.
r cos (θ − 3π/4) = (√2)/2
Finding Parametric Equations and Tangent Lines
Find parametric equations for the given curve.
Line through (1,-2) with slope 3