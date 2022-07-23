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Ch. 11 - Parametric Equations and Polar Coordinates
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 11 - Parametric Equations and Polar CoordinatesProblem 11.PE.2
Chapter 11, Problem 11.PE.2

Identifying Parametric Equations in the Plane


Exercises 1–6 give parametric equations and parameter intervals for the motion of a particle in the xy-plane. Identify the particle’s path by finding a Cartesian equation for it. Graph the Cartesian equation and indicate the direction of motion and the portion traced by the particle.


x = √t, y = 1 − √t, t ≥ 0

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Textbook Question

Length in Polar Coordinates


Find the lengths of the curves given by the polar coordinate equations in Exercises 51–54.


r = √(1 + cos 2θ), −π/2 ≤ θ ≤ π/2

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Textbook Question

Identifying Conic Sections


Complete the squares to identify the conic sections in Exercises 69-76. Find their foci, vertices, centers, and asymptotes (as appropriate). If the curve is a parabola, find its directrix as well.


x² + y² + 4x + 2y = 1

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Textbook Question

Lengths of Curves


Find the lengths of the curves in Exercises 13–19.


x = 5 cos t − cos 5t, y = 5 sin t − sin 5t, 0 ≤ t ≤ π/2

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Textbook Question

Area in Polar Coordinates


Find the areas of the regions in the polar coordinate plane described in Exercises 47–50.


Inside the cardioid r = 2(1 + sin θ) and outside the circle r = 2 sin θ

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Textbook Question

Polar to Cartesian Equations


Sketch the lines in Exercises 23-28. Also, find a Cartesian equation for each line.


r cos (θ − 3π/4) = (√2)/2

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Textbook Question

Finding Parametric Equations and Tangent Lines


Find parametric equations for the given curve.


Line through (1,-2) with slope 3

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