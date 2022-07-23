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Ch. 11 - Parametric Equations and Polar Coordinates
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 11 - Parametric Equations and Polar CoordinatesProblem 11.PE.17
Chapter 11, Problem 11.PE.17

Lengths of Curves


Find the lengths of the curves in Exercises 13–19.


x = 5 cos t − cos 5t, y = 5 sin t − sin 5t, 0 ≤ t ≤ π/2

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Textbook Question

Length in Polar Coordinates


Find the lengths of the curves given by the polar coordinate equations in Exercises 51–54.


r = √(1 + cos 2θ), −π/2 ≤ θ ≤ π/2

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Textbook Question

Identifying Parametric Equations in the Plane


Exercises 1–6 give parametric equations and parameter intervals for the motion of a particle in the xy-plane. Identify the particle’s path by finding a Cartesian equation for it. Graph the Cartesian equation and indicate the direction of motion and the portion traced by the particle.


x = √t, y = 1 − √t, t ≥ 0

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Textbook Question

Graphing Conic Sections


Sketch the parabolas in Exercises 55–58. Include the focus and directrix in each sketch.


y² = −(8/3)x

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Textbook Question

Cartesian to Polar Equations


Find polar equations for the circles in Exercises 33–36. Sketch each circle in the coordinate plane and label it with both its Cartesian and polar equations.


x² + y² + 5y = 0

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Textbook Question

Area in Polar Coordinates


Find the areas of the regions in the polar coordinate plane described in Exercises 47–50.


Inside the cardioid r = 2(1 + sin θ) and outside the circle r = 2 sin θ

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Textbook Question

Polar to Cartesian Equations


Sketch the lines in Exercises 23-28. Also, find a Cartesian equation for each line.


r cos (θ − 3π/4) = (√2)/2

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