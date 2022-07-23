Length in Polar Coordinates
Find the lengths of the curves given by the polar coordinate equations in Exercises 51–54.
r = √(1 + cos 2θ), −π/2 ≤ θ ≤ π/2
Length in Polar Coordinates
Find the lengths of the curves given by the polar coordinate equations in Exercises 51–54.
r = √(1 + cos 2θ), −π/2 ≤ θ ≤ π/2
Identifying Parametric Equations in the Plane
Exercises 1–6 give parametric equations and parameter intervals for the motion of a particle in the xy-plane. Identify the particle’s path by finding a Cartesian equation for it. Graph the Cartesian equation and indicate the direction of motion and the portion traced by the particle.
x = √t, y = 1 − √t, t ≥ 0
Graphing Conic Sections
Sketch the parabolas in Exercises 55–58. Include the focus and directrix in each sketch.
y² = −(8/3)x
Cartesian to Polar Equations
Find polar equations for the circles in Exercises 33–36. Sketch each circle in the coordinate plane and label it with both its Cartesian and polar equations.
x² + y² + 5y = 0
Area in Polar Coordinates
Find the areas of the regions in the polar coordinate plane described in Exercises 47–50.
Inside the cardioid r = 2(1 + sin θ) and outside the circle r = 2 sin θ
Polar to Cartesian Equations
Sketch the lines in Exercises 23-28. Also, find a Cartesian equation for each line.
r cos (θ − 3π/4) = (√2)/2