Length in Polar Coordinates
Find the lengths of the curves given by the polar coordinate equations in Exercises 51–54.
r = √(1 + cos 2θ), −π/2 ≤ θ ≤ π/2
Length in Polar Coordinates
Find the lengths of the curves given by the polar coordinate equations in Exercises 51–54.
r = √(1 + cos 2θ), −π/2 ≤ θ ≤ π/2
Lengths of Curves
Find the lengths of the curves in Exercises 13–19.
x = 5 cos t − cos 5t, y = 5 sin t − sin 5t, 0 ≤ t ≤ π/2
Finding Parametric Equations
Find parametric equations and a parameter interval for the motion of a particle that starts at (a, 0) and traces the circle x²+y²=a².
a. once clockwise.
(There are many ways to do these, so your answers may not be the same as the ones at the back of the text.)
Cartesian to Polar Equations
Find polar equations for the circles in Exercises 33–36. Sketch each circle in the coordinate plane and label it with both its Cartesian and polar equations.
x² + y² + 5y = 0
Shifting Conic Sections
You may wish to review Section 1.2 before solving Exercises 39-56.
The hyperbola (y²/4) − (x²/5) = 1 is shifted 2 units down to generate the hyperbola (y + 2)²/4 − x²/5 = 1.
a. Find the center, foci, vertices, and asymptotes of the new hyperbola.
Cycloid
a. Find the length of one arch of the cycloid x = a(t − sin t), y = a(1 − cos t).