Polar Coordinates
Plot the following points, given in polar coordinates. Then find all the polar coordinates of each point.
a. (2, π/2)
Polar Coordinates
Plot the following points, given in polar coordinates. Then find all the polar coordinates of each point.
a. (2, π/2)
Graphing Conic Sections
Sketch the parabolas in Exercises 55–58. Include the focus and directrix in each sketch.
y² = −(8/3)x
Cartesian to Polar Equations
Find polar equations for the circles in Exercises 33–36. Sketch each circle in the coordinate plane and label it with both its Cartesian and polar equations.
x² + y² + 5y = 0
Cartesian to Polar Coordinates
Find the polar coordinates, 0 ≤ θ < 2π and r ≥ 0, of the following points given in Cartesian coordinates.
b. (-3,0)
Shifting Conic Sections
You may wish to review Section 1.2 before solving Exercises 39-56.
The hyperbola (y²/4) − (x²/5) = 1 is shifted 2 units down to generate the hyperbola (y + 2)²/4 − x²/5 = 1.
a. Find the center, foci, vertices, and asymptotes of the new hyperbola.
Cycloid
a. Find the length of one arch of the cycloid x = a(t − sin t), y = a(1 − cos t).