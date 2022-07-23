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Ch. 11 - Parametric Equations and Polar Coordinates
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 11 - Parametric Equations and Polar CoordinatesProblem 11.1.29a
Chapter 11, Problem 11.1.29a

Finding Parametric Equations


Find parametric equations and a parameter interval for the motion of a particle that starts at (a, 0) and traces the circle x²+y²=a².


a. once clockwise.


(There are many ways to do these, so your answers may not be the same as the ones at the back of the text.)

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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Polar Coordinates


Plot the following points, given in polar coordinates. Then find all the polar coordinates of each point.


a. (2, π/2)

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Textbook Question

Graphing Conic Sections


Sketch the parabolas in Exercises 55–58. Include the focus and directrix in each sketch.


y² = −(8/3)x

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Textbook Question

Cartesian to Polar Equations


Find polar equations for the circles in Exercises 33–36. Sketch each circle in the coordinate plane and label it with both its Cartesian and polar equations.


x² + y² + 5y = 0

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Textbook Question

Cartesian to Polar Coordinates


Find the polar coordinates, 0 ≤ θ < 2π and r ≥ 0, of the following points given in Cartesian coordinates.


b. (-3,0)

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Textbook Question

Shifting Conic Sections


You may wish to review Section 1.2 before solving Exercises 39-56.


The hyperbola (y²/4) − (x²/5) = 1 is shifted 2 units down to generate the hyperbola (y + 2)²/4 − x²/5 = 1.

a. Find the center, foci, vertices, and asymptotes of the new hyperbola.

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Textbook Question

Cycloid


a. Find the length of one arch of the cycloid x = a(t − sin t), y = a(1 − cos t).

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