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Ch. 11 - Parametric Equations and Polar Coordinates
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 11 - Parametric Equations and Polar CoordinatesProblem 11.5.27
Chapter 11, Problem 11.5.27

Finding Lengths of Polar Curves


Find the lengths of the curves in Exercises 21–28.


The curve r = cos³(θ/3), 0 ≤ θ ≤ π/4

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Find the coordinates of the centroid of the curve x = cos t, y = t + sin t, 0 ≤ t ≤ π.

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x = cos t, y = sin 3t


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Match the parabolas in Exercises 1−4 with the following equations: x² = 2y, x² = −6y, y² = 8x, y² = −4x


Then find each parabola's focus and directrix.



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Ellipses and Eccentricity


Exercises 9–12 give the foci or vertices and the eccentricities of ellipses centered at the origin of the xy-plane. In each case, find the ellipse’s standard-form equation in Cartesian coordinates.


Vertices: (±10,0)

Eccentricity: 0.24

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Textbook Question

Surface Area


Find the areas of the surfaces generated by revolving the curves in Exercises 31-34 about the indicated axes.


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Textbook Question

Tangent Lines to Parametrized Curves


In Exercises 1−14, find an equation for the line tangent to the curve at the point defined by the given value of t. Also, find the value of d²y/dx² at this point.


x = sec² t − 1, y = tan t, t = −π/4

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