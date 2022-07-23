Centroids
Find the coordinates of the centroid of the curve x = cos t, y = t + sin t, 0 ≤ t ≤ π.
Centroids
Find the coordinates of the centroid of the curve x = cos t, y = t + sin t, 0 ≤ t ≤ π.
Finding Cartesian from Parametric Equations
In Exercises 19–24, match the parametric equations with the parametric curves labeled A through F.
x = cos t, y = sin 3t
Identifying Graphs
Match the parabolas in Exercises 1−4 with the following equations: x² = 2y, x² = −6y, y² = 8x, y² = −4x
Then find each parabola's focus and directrix.
Ellipses and Eccentricity
Exercises 9–12 give the foci or vertices and the eccentricities of ellipses centered at the origin of the xy-plane. In each case, find the ellipse’s standard-form equation in Cartesian coordinates.
Vertices: (±10,0)
Eccentricity: 0.24
Surface Area
Find the areas of the surfaces generated by revolving the curves in Exercises 31-34 about the indicated axes.
x = t + √2, y = (t²/2) + √2t, −√2 ≤ t ≤ √2; y−axis
Tangent Lines to Parametrized Curves
In Exercises 1−14, find an equation for the line tangent to the curve at the point defined by the given value of t. Also, find the value of d²y/dx² at this point.
x = sec² t − 1, y = tan t, t = −π/4