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Ch. 11 - Parametric Equations and Polar Coordinates
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 11 - Parametric Equations and Polar CoordinatesProblem 11.2.39
Chapter 11, Problem 11.2.39

Centroids


Find the coordinates of the centroid of the curve x = cos t, y = t + sin t, 0 ≤ t ≤ π.

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Textbook Question

Finding Cartesian from Parametric Equations


In Exercises 19–24, match the parametric equations with the parametric curves labeled A through F.


x = cos t, y = sin 3t


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Textbook Question

Finding Lengths of Polar Curves


Find the lengths of the curves in Exercises 21–28.


The curve r = cos³(θ/3), 0 ≤ θ ≤ π/4

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Textbook Question

Identifying Graphs


Match the parabolas in Exercises 1−4 with the following equations: x² = 2y, x² = −6y, y² = 8x, y² = −4x


Then find each parabola's focus and directrix.



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Textbook Question

Tangent Lines to Parametrized Curves


In Exercises 1−14, find an equation for the line tangent to the curve at the point defined by the given value of t. Also, find the value of d²y/dx² at this point.


x = sec² t − 1, y = tan t, t = −π/4

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Textbook Question

Hyperbolas


Exercises 27-34 give equations for hyperbolas. Put each equation in standard form and find the hyperbola's asymptotes. Then sketch the hyperbola. Include the asymptotes and foci in your sketch.


8x² − 2y² = 16

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Textbook Question

Polar to Cartesian Equations


Replace the polar equations in Exercises 27–52 with equivalent Cartesian equations. Then describe or identify the graph.


r = 3 cos θ

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