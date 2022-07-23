Finding Cartesian from Parametric Equations
In Exercises 19–24, match the parametric equations with the parametric curves labeled A through F.
x = cos t, y = sin 3t
Finding Cartesian from Parametric Equations
In Exercises 19–24, match the parametric equations with the parametric curves labeled A through F.
x = cos t, y = sin 3t
Finding Lengths of Polar Curves
Find the lengths of the curves in Exercises 21–28.
The curve r = cos³(θ/3), 0 ≤ θ ≤ π/4
Identifying Graphs
Match the parabolas in Exercises 1−4 with the following equations: x² = 2y, x² = −6y, y² = 8x, y² = −4x
Then find each parabola's focus and directrix.
Tangent Lines to Parametrized Curves
In Exercises 1−14, find an equation for the line tangent to the curve at the point defined by the given value of t. Also, find the value of d²y/dx² at this point.
x = sec² t − 1, y = tan t, t = −π/4
Hyperbolas
Exercises 27-34 give equations for hyperbolas. Put each equation in standard form and find the hyperbola's asymptotes. Then sketch the hyperbola. Include the asymptotes and foci in your sketch.
8x² − 2y² = 16
Polar to Cartesian Equations
Replace the polar equations in Exercises 27–52 with equivalent Cartesian equations. Then describe or identify the graph.
r = 3 cos θ