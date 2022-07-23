Domain of a Function

The domain of a function is the set of all possible input values (x-values) for which the function is defined. For rational functions like y = 2x / (x² − 1), the domain excludes values that make the denominator zero, as division by zero is undefined. In this case, x² − 1 = 0 when x = ±1, so the domain is all real numbers except x = ±1.