Textbook Question
Finding One-Sided Limits Algebraically
Find the limits in Exercises 11–20.
limh→0− (√6 − √(5h² + 11h + 6))/ h
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Finding One-Sided Limits Algebraically
Find the limits in Exercises 11–20.
limh→0− (√6 − √(5h² + 11h + 6))/ h
Using the Formal Definition
Prove the limit statements in Exercises 37–50.
lim x→1 1/x = 1
At what points are the functions in Exercises 13–30 continuous?
y = 1/(x – 2) – 3x
Finding Limits of Differences When x → ±∞
Find the limits in Exercises 84–90. (Hint: Try multiplying and dividing by the conjugate.)
lim x → −∞ (√(x² + 3) + x)
Find the limits in Exercises 31–40. Are the functions continuous at the point being approached?
lim x → π/6 √(csc² x + 5√3 tan x)
Infinite Limits
Find the limits in Exercises 37–48. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.
lim x→0 4 / x²/⁵