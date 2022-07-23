Textbook Question
Infinite Limits
Find the limits in Exercises 37–48. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.
lim x→0⁺ 1 / 3x
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Infinite Limits
Find the limits in Exercises 37–48. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.
lim x→0⁺ 1 / 3x
Using limθ→0 sin θ / θ = 1
Find the limits in Exercises 23–46.
limt→0 2t / tan t
Using the Formal Definition
Prove the limit statements in Exercises 37–50.
limx→3 (3x − 7) = 2
Using limθ→0 sin θ / θ = 1
Find the limits in Exercises 23–46.
limx→0 (1 − cos 3x) / 2x
Find the limits in Exercises 31–40. Are the functions continuous at the point being approached?
lim ϴ → 0 cos (πϴ/sin ϴ)
Finding Limits of Differences When x → ±∞
Find the limits in Exercises 84–90. (Hint: Try multiplying and dividing by the conjugate.)
lim x → ∞ (√(x² + 25) − √(x² − 1))