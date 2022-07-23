Squeeze Theorem

The Squeeze Theorem is a method used to find limits of functions that are difficult to evaluate directly. It states that if f(x) ≤ g(x) ≤ h(x) for all x in some interval around a (except possibly at a), and if the limits of f(x) and h(x) as x approaches a are both L, then the limit of g(x) as x approaches a is also L. This theorem is particularly useful for functions like x sin(1/x).