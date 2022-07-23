Average Rates of Change
In Exercises 1–6, find the average rate of change of the function over the given interval or intervals.
f(x)=x³+1
a. [2, 3]
Average Rates of Change
In Exercises 1–6, find the average rate of change of the function over the given interval or intervals.
f(x)=x³+1
a. [2, 3]
Finding One-Sided Limits Algebraically
Find the limits in Exercises 11–20.
a. limx→0+ (1 − cos x) / |cos x − 1|
Exercises 5–10 refer to the function
f(x) = { x² − 1, −1 ≤ x < 0
2x, 0 < x < 1
1, x = 1
−2x + 4, 1 < x < 2
0, 2 < x < 3
graphed in the accompanying figure.
<IMAGE>
a. Does f (1) exist?
Finding One-Sided Limits Algebraically
Find the limits in Exercises 11–20.
a. limx→1+ (√2x (x − 1)) / |x − 1|
Average Rates of Change
In Exercises 1–6, find the average rate of change of the function over the given interval or intervals.
g(x)=x²−2x
a. [1, 3]
Suppose that limx→−2 p(x) = 4, limx→−2 r(x) = 0, and limx→−2 s(x) = −3. Find
a. limx→−2 (p(x) + r(x) + s(x))