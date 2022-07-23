Textbook Question
Using limθ→0 sin θ / θ = 1
Find the limits in Exercises 23–46.
limh→0− h / sin 3h
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Using limθ→0 sin θ / θ = 1
Find the limits in Exercises 23–46.
limh→0− h / sin 3h
In Exercises 77–80, find a function that satisfies the given conditions and sketch its graph. (The answers here are not unique. Any function that satisfies the conditions is acceptable. Feel free to use formulas defined in pieces if that will help.)
lim x → ±∞ f(x) = 0, lim x → 2⁻ f(x) = ∞, and lim x → 2⁺ f(x) = ∞
Horizontal and Vertical Asymptotes
Determine the domain and range of y = (√16―x²) / (x―2).
Using limθ→0 sin θ / θ = 1
Find the limits in Exercises 23–46.
limt→0 2t / tan t
Using the Formal Definition
Prove the limit statements in Exercises 37–50.
limx→3 (3x − 7) = 2
Theory and Examples
If limx→4 (f(x) − 5) / (x − 2) = 1, find limx→4 f(x).