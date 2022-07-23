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Ch. 2 - Limits and Continuity
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 2 - Limits and ContinuityProblem 2.4.14
Chapter 2, Problem 2.4.14

Finding One-Sided Limits Algebraically


Find the limits in Exercises 11–20.


limx→1− (1/(x + 1))((x + 6)/x)((3 − x)/7)

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Identify the expression for which you need to find the one-sided limit as x approaches 1 from the left: \( \lim_{x \to 1^-} \frac{1}{x + 1} \cdot \frac{x + 6}{x} \cdot \frac{3 - x}{7} \).
Break down the expression into three separate fractions: \( \frac{1}{x + 1} \), \( \frac{x + 6}{x} \), and \( \frac{3 - x}{7} \).
Evaluate the limit of each fraction separately as x approaches 1 from the left. Start with \( \lim_{x \to 1^-} \frac{1}{x + 1} \). Since x is approaching 1 from the left, x + 1 approaches 2, so the limit is \( \frac{1}{2} \).
Next, evaluate \( \lim_{x \to 1^-} \frac{x + 6}{x} \). As x approaches 1 from the left, x + 6 approaches 7 and x approaches 1, so the limit is \( \frac{7}{1} = 7 \).
Finally, evaluate \( \lim_{x \to 1^-} \frac{3 - x}{7} \). As x approaches 1 from the left, 3 - x approaches 2, so the limit is \( \frac{2}{7} \). Multiply the results of the individual limits: \( \frac{1}{2} \cdot 7 \cdot \frac{2}{7} \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

One-Sided Limits

One-sided limits refer to the value that a function approaches as the input approaches a specific point from one side, either the left (denoted as x→c−) or the right (denoted as x→c+). In this case, we are interested in the left-hand limit as x approaches 1, which involves evaluating the function as x gets closer to 1 from values less than 1.
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One-Sided Limits

Algebraic Manipulation

Algebraic manipulation involves simplifying expressions to make limit calculations easier. This can include factoring, canceling common terms, or substituting values. In the given limit expression, simplifying the product of the fractions will help in evaluating the limit as x approaches 1 from the left.
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Determine Continuity Algebraically

Continuity and Discontinuity

Continuity at a point means that the limit of a function as it approaches that point equals the function's value at that point. Discontinuity occurs when this is not the case. Understanding whether the function is continuous at x = 1 will help determine if the limit can be directly evaluated or if further analysis is needed.
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Intro to Continuity
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Calculating Limits


Find the limits in Exercises 11–22.


limx→−1/2 4x(3x+4)²

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Textbook Question

Using the Sandwich Theorem


a. It can be shown that the inequalities 1 − x²/ 6 < (x sin x) / (2−2cos x) < 1 hold for all values of x close to zero (except for x = 0). What, if anything, does this tell you about limx→0 (x sin x) / (2 − 2cos x)?


Give reasons for your answer.


[Technology Exercise] b. Graph y = 1 − (x²/6), y=(x sinx)/(2 − 2cos x), and y = 1 together for −2 ≤ x ≤2. Comment on the behavior of the graphs as x→0.

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Textbook Question

Limits and Infinity


Find the limits in Exercises 37–46.


x²/³ + x⁻¹

lim --------------------

x→∞ x²/³ + cos²x

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Textbook Question

Finding Limits


In Exercises 3–8, find the limit of each function (a) as x → ∞ and (b) as x → −∞. (You may wish to visualize your answer with a graphing calculator or computer.)


f(x) = 2/x − 3

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Textbook Question

At what points are the functions in Exercises 13–30 continuous?

f(x) = { (x³ − 8)/(x² − 4), x ≠ 2, x ≠ −2

3, x = 2

4, x = −2

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Textbook Question

Never-zero continuous functions Is it true that a continuous function that is never zero on an interval never changes sign on that interval? Give reasons for your answer.

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