Finding One-Sided Limits Algebraically
Find the limits in Exercises 11–20.
limx→1− (1/(x + 1))((x + 6)/x)((3 − x)/7)
Finding One-Sided Limits Algebraically
Find the limits in Exercises 11–20.
limx→1− (1/(x + 1))((x + 6)/x)((3 − x)/7)
Calculating Limits
Find the limits in Exercises 11–22.
limx→−1/2 4x(3x+4)²
Limits and Infinity
Find the limits in Exercises 37–46.
x²/³ + x⁻¹
lim --------------------
x→∞ x²/³ + cos²x
At what points are the functions in Exercises 13–30 continuous?
f(x) = { (x³ − 8)/(x² − 4), x ≠ 2, x ≠ −2
3, x = 2
4, x = −2
Limits as x → ∞ or x → −∞
The process by which we determine limits of rational functions applies equally well to ratios containing noninteger or negative powers of x. Divide numerator and denominator by the highest power of x in the denominator and proceed from there. Find the limits in Exercises 23–36. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.
lim x → ∞ √((8x² − 3) / (2x² + x))
Never-zero continuous functions Is it true that a continuous function that is never zero on an interval never changes sign on that interval? Give reasons for your answer.