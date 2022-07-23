Find the limits in Exercises 59–62. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.
lim (2 − 3 / t¹/³) as
a. t → 0⁺
Find the limits in Exercises 59–62. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.
lim (2 − 3 / t¹/³) as
a. t → 0⁺
Find the limits in Exercises 53–58. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.
lim (x² − 1) / (2x + 4) as
b. x→−2⁻
Find the limits in Exercises 53–58. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.
lim (x² − 3x + 2) / (x³ − 2x²) as
a. x→0⁺
Theory and Examples
Suppose that g(x) ≤ f(x) ≤ h(x) for all x≠2 and suppose that lim x→2 g(x) = lim x→2 h(x) = −5. Can we conclude anything about the values of f, g, and h at x = 2? Could f(2) = 0? Could limx→2 f(x)=0? Give reasons for your answers.
Theory and Examples
If x⁴ ≤ f(x) ≤ x² for x in [−1,1] and x² ≤ f(x) ≤ x⁴ for x < - 1 and x > 1, at what points c do you automatically know limx→c f(x)? What can you say about the value of the limit at these points?
Find the limits in Exercises 53–58. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.
lim (x² − 3x + 2) / (x³ − 2x²) as
d. x→2