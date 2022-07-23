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Ch. 2 - Limits and Continuity
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 2 - Limits and ContinuityProblem 59a
Chapter 2, Problem 59a

Find the limits in Exercises 59–62. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.


lim (2 − 3 / t¹/³) as


a. t → 0⁺

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1
Identify the expression for which you need to find the limit: \( 2 - \frac{3}{t^{1/3}} \).
Recognize that as \( t \to 0^+ \), \( t^{1/3} \to 0^+ \) as well, since the cube root of a positive number approaching zero also approaches zero.
Consider the behavior of the term \( \frac{3}{t^{1/3}} \). As \( t^{1/3} \to 0^+ \), \( \frac{3}{t^{1/3}} \to +\infty \) because dividing by a very small positive number results in a very large positive number.
Analyze the entire expression \( 2 - \frac{3}{t^{1/3}} \). Since \( \frac{3}{t^{1/3}} \to +\infty \), the expression \( 2 - \frac{3}{t^{1/3}} \) will tend towards \(-\infty\).
Conclude that the limit of the expression as \( t \to 0^+ \) is \(-\infty\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limits

Limits are fundamental concepts in calculus that describe the behavior of a function as its input approaches a certain value. They help in understanding how functions behave near specific points, including points of discontinuity or infinity. In this case, we are interested in the limit of the function as t approaches 0 from the positive side (0⁺).
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One-Sided Limits

One-Sided Limits

One-sided limits refer to the value that a function approaches as the input approaches a specific point from one side only, either the left (−) or the right (+). In this question, we are evaluating the right-hand limit as t approaches 0, which is crucial for determining the function's behavior in that region without considering values from the left.
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One-Sided Limits

Cube Root Function

The cube root function, denoted as t¹/³, is a continuous function that returns the number which, when cubed, gives the input value. As t approaches 0, the cube root of t also approaches 0. Understanding how this function behaves near 0 is essential for evaluating the limit in the given problem.
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Graphs of Common Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find the limits in Exercises 53–58. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.


lim (x² − 3x + 2) / (x³ − 4x) as


b. x→−2⁺

190
views
Textbook Question

Find the limits in Exercises 53–58. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.


lim (x² − 3x + 2) / (x³ − 2x²) as


a. x→0⁺

184
views
Textbook Question

Theory and Examples


Suppose that g(x) ≤ f(x) ≤ h(x) for all x≠2 and suppose that lim x→2 g(x) = lim x→2 h(x) = −5. Can we conclude anything about the values of f, g, and h at x = 2? Could f(2) = 0? Could limx→2 f(x)=0? Give reasons for your answers.

310
views
Textbook Question

Theory and Examples


If x⁴ ≤ f(x) ≤ x² for x in [−1,1] and x² ≤ f(x) ≤ x⁴ for x < - 1 and x > 1, at what points c do you automatically know limx→c f(x)? What can you say about the value of the limit at these points?

320
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Textbook Question

Use the formal definitions from Exercise 97 to prove the limit statements in Exercises 98–102.

lim x→2⁻ (1 / (x − 2)) = −∞

285
views
Textbook Question

Find the limits in Exercises 53–58. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.


lim (x² − 3x + 2) / (x³ − 2x²) as


d. x→2

207
views