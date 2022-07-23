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Ch. 2 - Limits and Continuity
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 2 - Limits and ContinuityProblem 2.4.2g
Chapter 2, Problem 2.4.2g

Finding Limits Graphically


Which of the following statements about the function y = f(x) graphed here are true, and which are false?


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g. limx→0+ f(x) = limx→0− f(x)

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1
To determine if the statement limx→0+ f(x) = limx→0 f(x) is true, we need to analyze the graph of the function y = f(x) as x approaches 0 from both the right (0+) and the left (0).
Examine the behavior of the function as x approaches 0 from the right (x → 0+). Look at the values of f(x) as x gets closer to 0 from positive values. This is the right-hand limit.
Next, examine the behavior of the function as x approaches 0 from the left (x → 0). Look at the values of f(x) as x gets closer to 0 from negative values. This is the left-hand limit.
Compare the right-hand limit and the left-hand limit. If both limits are equal, then limx→0+ f(x) = limx→0 f(x) is true. If they are not equal, the statement is false.
Conclude whether the statement is true or false based on the comparison of the right-hand and left-hand limits. This will tell you if the function has a two-sided limit at x = 0.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limits

A limit is a fundamental concept in calculus that describes the behavior of a function as its input approaches a certain value. It helps in understanding how functions behave near points of interest, including points of discontinuity. The notation limx→a f(x) indicates the value that f(x) approaches as x approaches a from either the left (−) or the right (+).
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One-Sided Limits

One-Sided Limits

One-sided limits refer to the limits of a function as the input approaches a specific value from one side only. The right-hand limit, denoted as limx→a+ f(x), considers values approaching 'a' from the right, while the left-hand limit, limx→a− f(x), considers values approaching from the left. For a limit to exist at a point, both one-sided limits must be equal.
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One-Sided Limits

Continuity

A function is continuous at a point if the limit of the function as it approaches that point equals the function's value at that point. This means there are no breaks, jumps, or holes in the graph at that point. Understanding continuity is crucial for determining the validity of statements regarding limits, especially when evaluating whether the left-hand and right-hand limits are equal.
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Intro to Continuity
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Finding Limits


For the function f whose graph is given, determine the following limits. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.


h. lim x → ∞ f(x)


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Textbook Question

Finding Limits Graphically


Which of the following statements about the function y = f(x) graphed here are true, and which are false?


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k. limx→3+ f(x) does not exist.

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Textbook Question

Limits and Continuity

On what intervals are the following functions continuous?


d. k(x) = sin x / x

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Textbook Question

Which of the following statements about the function y=f(x) graphed here are true, and which are false?


h. f(0)=0


314
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Textbook Question

Finding Limits Graphically


Which of the following statements about the function y = f(x) graphed here are true, and which are false?



e. limx→1+ f(x) = 1

338
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Textbook Question

Limits and Continuity

On what intervals are the following functions continuous?


d. k(x) = x⁻¹/⁶

239
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