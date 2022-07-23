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Ch. 2 - Limits and Continuity
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 2 - Limits and ContinuityProblem 2.2.3h
Chapter 2, Problem 2.2.3h

Which of the following statements about the function y=f(x) graphed here are true, and which are false?


h. f(0)=0


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Verified step by step guidance
1
Examine the graph of the function y = f(x) at the point where x = 0. This is the y-intercept of the graph.
Identify the y-coordinate of the point on the graph where x = 0. This will give you the value of f(0).
Check if the y-coordinate at x = 0 is equal to 0. If it is, then the statement f(0) = 0 is true.
If the y-coordinate at x = 0 is not equal to 0, then the statement f(0) = 0 is false.
Conclude whether the statement f(0) = 0 is true or false based on your observation of the graph.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Function Evaluation

Function evaluation involves substituting a specific input value into a function to determine its output. In this case, evaluating f(0) means finding the value of the function f at x=0. This is crucial for determining the truth of the statement f(0)=0 based on the graph provided.
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Graph Interpretation

Graph interpretation is the ability to read and analyze graphical representations of functions. It includes understanding the axes, identifying points on the graph, and determining the behavior of the function at specific values. This skill is essential for assessing the validity of statements about the function based on its visual representation.
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Graphing The Derivative

True/False Statements

True/false statements in mathematics require critical evaluation of given assertions based on established definitions or visual evidence. In this context, determining whether the statement f(0)=0 is true or false involves comparing the evaluated function value with the graphical representation at x=0, leading to a logical conclusion.
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Solving Exponential Equations Using Like Bases
Related Practice
Textbook Question

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For the function f whose graph is given, determine the following limits. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.


h. lim x → ∞ f(x)


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Textbook Question

Finding Limits Graphically


Which of the following statements about the function y = f(x) graphed here are true, and which are false?


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k. limx→3+ f(x) does not exist.

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Textbook Question

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Which of the following statements about the function y = f(x) graphed here are true, and which are false?


<IMAGE>


g. limx→0+ f(x) = limx→0− f(x)

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Textbook Question

Finding Limits Graphically


Which of the following statements about the function y = f(x) graphed here are true, and which are false?



e. limx→1+ f(x) = 1

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Textbook Question

Limits and Continuity


Suppose that ƒ(t) and ƒ(t) are defined for all t and that lim t → t₀ ƒ(t) = ―7 and lim (t → t₀) g (t) = 0 . Find the limit as t → t₀ of the following functions.

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Textbook Question

Limits and Continuity

On what intervals are the following functions continuous?


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