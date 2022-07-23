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Ch. 2 - Limits and Continuity
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 2 - Limits and ContinuityProblem 2.4.2k
Chapter 2, Problem 2.4.2k

Finding Limits Graphically


Which of the following statements about the function y = f(x) graphed here are true, and which are false?


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k. limx→3+ f(x) does not exist.

Verified step by step guidance
1
To determine if the limit \( \lim_{x \to 3^+} f(x) \) exists, we need to analyze the behavior of the function as \( x \) approaches 3 from the right side (i.e., values greater than 3).
Examine the graph of the function \( y = f(x) \) near \( x = 3 \). Look for the value that \( f(x) \) approaches as \( x \) gets closer to 3 from the right.
If the function approaches a specific finite value as \( x \to 3^+ \), then the limit exists and is equal to that value.
If the function does not approach a specific value (e.g., it oscillates or goes to infinity), then the limit does not exist.
Based on the graph, determine whether the function approaches a specific value or not as \( x \to 3^+ \), and conclude whether the statement is true or false.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limits

A limit is a fundamental concept in calculus that describes the behavior of a function as its input approaches a certain value. It helps in understanding how functions behave near points of interest, including points of discontinuity. Limits can be approached from the left (denoted as lim x→c-) or from the right (lim x→c+), which is crucial for analyzing one-sided limits.
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One-Sided Limits

Graphical Interpretation of Limits

Graphically, limits can be evaluated by observing the behavior of a function's graph as it approaches a specific x-value. If the function approaches a particular y-value from both sides, the limit exists. However, if the function approaches different values from the left and right, or if it does not approach any value at all, the limit may not exist.
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Finding Limits Numerically and Graphically

Continuity and Discontinuity

A function is continuous at a point if the limit exists at that point and equals the function's value. Discontinuities can occur in various forms, such as removable, jump, or infinite discontinuities. Understanding the type of discontinuity present at a point is essential for determining the existence of limits and analyzing the function's behavior around that point.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Finding Limits


For the function f whose graph is given, determine the following limits. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.


h. lim x → ∞ f(x)


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Textbook Question

Finding Limits Graphically


Which of the following statements about the function y = f(x) graphed here are true, and which are false?


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g. limx→0+ f(x) = limx→0− f(x)

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Textbook Question

Which of the following statements about the function y=f(x) graphed here are true, and which are false?


h. f(0)=0


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Textbook Question

Limits and Continuity


Suppose that ƒ(t) and ƒ(t) are defined for all t and that lim t → t₀ ƒ(t) = ―7 and lim (t → t₀) g (t) = 0 . Find the limit as t → t₀ of the following functions.

f. | ƒ(t) |

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Textbook Question

Limits and Continuity


Suppose that ƒ(t) and ƒ(t) are defined for all t and that lim t → t₀ ƒ(t) = ―7 and lim (t → t₀) g (t) = 0 . Find the limit as t → t₀ of the following functions.

e. cos (g(t))

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Textbook Question

Which of the following statements about the function y=f(x) graphed here are true, and which are false?


g. limx→1 f(x) does not exist.

348
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