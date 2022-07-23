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Ch. 2 - Limits and Continuity
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 2 - Limits and ContinuityProblem 2.25
Chapter 2, Problem 2.25

Finding Limits


In Exercises 25–28, find the limit of g(x) as x approaches the indicated value.




lim (4g(x))¹/³ = 2
x →0

Verified step by step guidance
1
First, understand the problem: We need to find the limit of the function (4g(x))^(1/3) as x approaches 0, and we know that this limit equals 2.
To solve this, we can start by setting up the equation based on the given limit: lim (4g(x))^(1/3) = 2 as x → 0.
Next, cube both sides of the equation to eliminate the cube root. This gives us: lim 4g(x) = 2^3 = 8 as x → 0.
Now, solve for g(x) by dividing both sides of the equation by 4: lim g(x) = 8/4 = 2 as x → 0.
Finally, verify that the limit of g(x) as x approaches 0 is indeed 2, which satisfies the original condition of the problem.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limits

A limit is a fundamental concept in calculus that describes the behavior of a function as its input approaches a certain value. It helps in understanding how functions behave near specific points, which is crucial for defining continuity and derivatives. In this case, we are interested in the limit of the function g(x) as x approaches 0.
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Continuous Functions

A function is continuous at a point if the limit of the function as it approaches that point equals the function's value at that point. This concept is essential when evaluating limits, as it allows us to substitute values directly into the function if it is continuous. If g(x) is continuous at x = 0, we can directly evaluate the limit without any complications.
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Intro to Continuity

Cube Root Function

The cube root function, denoted as (4g(x))^(1/3), is a transformation of the function g(x) that involves taking the cube root of the product of 4 and g(x). Understanding how this function behaves as x approaches 0 is key to solving the limit problem. The limit provided indicates that as x approaches 0, the cube root of 4g(x) approaches 2, which can help us find the value of g(0).
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Graphs of Common Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Using the Formal Definition


Prove the limit statements in Exercises 37–50.


lim x→0 x sin (1/x) = 0


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Textbook Question

If functions f(x) and g(x) are continuous for 0 ≤ x ≤ 1, could f(x)/g(x) possibly be discontinuous at a point of [0,1]? Give reasons for your answer.

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Textbook Question

At what points are the functions in Exercises 13–30 continuous?


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Textbook Question

Using the Formal Definition


Prove the limit statements in Exercises 37–50.


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Textbook Question

At what points are the functions in Exercises 13–30 continuous?


g(x) = { (x² − x – 6)/(x – 3), x ≠ 3

5, x = 3


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