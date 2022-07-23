Textbook Question
Using the Formal Definition
Prove the limit statements in Exercises 37–50.
lim x→0 x sin (1/x) = 0
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Using the Formal Definition
Prove the limit statements in Exercises 37–50.
lim x→0 x sin (1/x) = 0
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If functions f(x) and g(x) are continuous for 0 ≤ x ≤ 1, could f(x)/g(x) possibly be discontinuous at a point of [0,1]? Give reasons for your answer.
At what points are the functions in Exercises 13–30 continuous?
y = √(2x + 3)
Using limθ→0 sin θ / θ = 1
Find the limits in Exercises 23–46.
limθ→0 sin θ cot 2θ
Using the Formal Definition
Prove the limit statements in Exercises 37–50.
lim x→0 √(4 − x) = 2
At what points are the functions in Exercises 13–30 continuous?
g(x) = { (x² − x – 6)/(x – 3), x ≠ 3
5, x = 3