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Ch. 2 - Limits and Continuity
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 2 - Limits and ContinuityProblem 2.2.49
Chapter 2, Problem 2.2.49

Limits with trigonometric functions


Find the limits in Exercises 43–50.


limx→−π √(x + 4) cos(x + π)

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First, understand the problem: We need to find the limit of the function \( \sqrt{x + 4} \cos(x + \pi) \) as \( x \) approaches \( -\pi \).
Substitute \( x = -\pi \) into the expression \( \sqrt{x + 4} \). This gives \( \sqrt{-\pi + 4} \). Calculate \( -\pi + 4 \) to find the value inside the square root.
Next, substitute \( x = -\pi \) into the expression \( \cos(x + \pi) \). This simplifies to \( \cos(-\pi + \pi) = \cos(0) \). Recall that \( \cos(0) = 1 \).
Combine the results from the previous steps: The limit expression becomes \( \sqrt{-\pi + 4} \times 1 \).
Evaluate \( \sqrt{-\pi + 4} \) to find the final limit value. Ensure that the expression inside the square root is non-negative, as the square root function is defined for non-negative values.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limits

Limits are fundamental in calculus, representing the value that a function approaches as the input approaches a certain point. They are essential for understanding continuity, derivatives, and integrals. In this context, evaluating the limit as x approaches -π involves determining the behavior of the function near that point.
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One-Sided Limits

Trigonometric Functions

Trigonometric functions, such as cosine, are periodic functions that relate angles to ratios of sides in right triangles. They play a crucial role in calculus, especially when dealing with limits, derivatives, and integrals involving angles. Understanding how these functions behave near specific points is key to solving limit problems.
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Introduction to Trigonometric Functions

Square Root Function

The square root function, denoted as √(x), is defined for non-negative values of x and represents the principal square root. In limit problems, it is important to consider the domain of the function and how it behaves as the input approaches certain values. In this case, √(x + 4) must be evaluated as x approaches -π to ensure the expression remains valid.
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Multiplying & Dividing Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Using the Formal Definition


Prove the limit statements in Exercises 37–50.


limx →4 (9 − x) = 5

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Textbook Question

Domains and Asymptotes


Determine the domain of each function in Exercises 69–72. Then use various limits to find the asymptotes.


y = 4 + 3x² / (x² + 1)

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Textbook Question

Finding One-Sided Limits Algebraically


Find the limits in Exercises 11–20.


limh→0− (√6 − √(5h² + 11h + 6))/ h

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Textbook Question

Limits as x → ∞ or x → −∞


The process by which we determine limits of rational functions applies equally well to ratios containing noninteger or negative powers of x. Divide numerator and denominator by the highest power of x in the denominator and proceed from there. Find the limits in Exercises 23–36. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.


lim x→∞ (x − 3) / √(4x² + 25)

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Textbook Question

Limits of Average Rates of Change


Because of their connection with secant lines, tangents, and instantaneous rates, limits of the form limh→0 (f(x+h) − f(x)) / h occur frequently in calculus. In Exercises 57–62, evaluate this limit for the given value of x and function f.


f(x) = x², x = 1

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Textbook Question

Find the limits in Exercises 31–40. Are the functions continuous at the point being approached?

lim x → π/6 √(csc² x + 5√3 tan x)

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