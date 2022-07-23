Using the Formal Definition
Prove the limit statements in Exercises 37–50.
limx →4 (9 − x) = 5
Using the Formal Definition
Prove the limit statements in Exercises 37–50.
limx →4 (9 − x) = 5
Limits as x → ∞ or x → −∞
The process by which we determine limits of rational functions applies equally well to ratios containing noninteger or negative powers of x. Divide numerator and denominator by the highest power of x in the denominator and proceed from there. Find the limits in Exercises 23–36. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.
lim x→∞ (x − 3) / √(4x² + 25)
Limits of Rational Functions
In Exercises 13–22, find the limit of each rational function (a) as x → ∞ and (b) as x → −∞. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.
f(x) = (x + 1)/(x² + 3)
Finding Limits of Differences When x → ±∞
Find the limits in Exercises 84–90. (Hint: Try multiplying and dividing by the conjugate.)
lim x → ∞ (√(x + 9) − √(x + 4))
Use the Intermediate Value Theorem in Exercises 69–74 to prove that each equation has a solution. Then use a graphing calculator or computer grapher to solve the equations.
x³ − 15x + 1 = 0 (three roots)
Limits with trigonometric functions
Find the limits in Exercises 43–50.
limx→−π √(x + 4) cos(x + π)