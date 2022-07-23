Textbook Question
Using the Formal Definition
Prove the limit statements in Exercises 37–50.
lim x→0 x sin (1/x) = 0
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Using the Formal Definition
Prove the limit statements in Exercises 37–50.
lim x→0 x sin (1/x) = 0
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At what points are the functions in Exercises 13–30 continuous?
y = √(2x + 3)
Using limθ→0 sin θ / θ = 1
Find the limits in Exercises 23–46.
limh→0 sin(sin h) / sin h
Limits of quotients
Find the limits in Exercises 23–42.
limx→−1 (√(x² + 8) − 3) / (x + 1)
Using the Formal Definition
Prove the limit statements in Exercises 37–50.
lim x→1 1/x = 1
At what points are the functions in Exercises 13–30 continuous?
y = 1/(x – 2) – 3x