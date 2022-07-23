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Ch. 2 - Limits and Continuity
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 2 - Limits and ContinuityProblem 2.42
Chapter 2, Problem 2.42

Limits and Infinity


Find the limits in Exercises 37–46.


x⁴ + x³
lim -----------------
x→∞ 12x³ + 128

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the highest power of x in both the numerator and the denominator. In this case, the highest power in the numerator is x⁴ and in the denominator is x³.
Divide every term in the numerator and the denominator by x³, the highest power of x in the denominator.
Rewrite the expression: \( \lim_{{x \to \infty}} \frac{{x^4/x^3 + x^3/x^3}}{{12x^3/x^3 + 128/x^3}} \). This simplifies to \( \lim_{{x \to \infty}} \frac{{x + 1}}{{12 + \frac{128}{x^3}}} \).
As x approaches infinity, the term \( \frac{128}{x^3} \) approaches 0 because the denominator grows much faster than the numerator.
Evaluate the limit: \( \lim_{{x \to \infty}} \frac{{x + 1}}{{12}} \). As x approaches infinity, the dominant term is x, so the limit simplifies to \( \frac{x}{12} \), which approaches infinity.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limits

Limits are fundamental in calculus, representing the value that a function approaches as the input approaches a certain point. In this context, we are interested in the behavior of the function as x approaches infinity, which helps us understand the end behavior of rational functions.
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Rational Functions

A rational function is a ratio of two polynomials. In the given limit problem, the numerator is a polynomial of degree 4, and the denominator is a polynomial of degree 3. The degrees of the polynomials play a crucial role in determining the limit as x approaches infinity.
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Dominant Terms

In limits involving polynomials, the dominant term is the term with the highest degree, as it has the most significant impact on the function's value as x approaches infinity. For the given expression, the dominant term in the numerator is x⁴, and in the denominator, it is 12x³, which will dictate the limit's value.
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