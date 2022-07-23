Average Rates of Change
In Exercises 1–6, find the average rate of change of the function over the given interval or intervals.
f(x)=x³+1
a. [2, 3]
Average Rates of Change
In Exercises 1–6, find the average rate of change of the function over the given interval or intervals.
f(x)=x³+1
a. [2, 3]
Finding One-Sided Limits Algebraically
Find the limits in Exercises 11–20.
a. limx→0+ (1 − cos x) / |cos x − 1|
Find the limits in Exercises 59–62. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.
lim ( 1 / x¹/³ − 1 / (x − 1)⁴/³ ) as
a. x → 0⁺
Finding Limits Graphically
Which of the following statements about the function y = f(x) graphed here are true, and which are false?
b. limx→2 f(x) does not exist
Average Rates of Change
In Exercises 1–6, find the average rate of change of the function over the given interval or intervals.
g(x)=x²−2x
a. [1, 3]
Suppose that limx→−2 p(x) = 4, limx→−2 r(x) = 0, and limx→−2 s(x) = −3. Find
a. limx→−2 (p(x) + r(x) + s(x))