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Ch. 2 - Limits and Continuity
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 2 - Limits and ContinuityProblem 2.1.1a
Chapter 2, Problem 2.1.1a

Average Rates of Change


In Exercises 1–6, find the average rate of change of the function over the given interval or intervals.


f(x)=x³+1


a. [2, 3]

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1
Identify the function given: \( f(x) = x^3 + 1 \).
Recall the formula for the average rate of change of a function \( f(x) \) over an interval \([a, b]\): \( \frac{f(b) - f(a)}{b - a} \).
Substitute the interval values into the formula: here \( a = 2 \) and \( b = 3 \).
Calculate \( f(2) \) by substituting \( x = 2 \) into the function: \( f(2) = 2^3 + 1 \).
Calculate \( f(3) \) by substituting \( x = 3 \) into the function: \( f(3) = 3^3 + 1 \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Average Rate of Change

The average rate of change of a function over an interval [a, b] is defined as the change in the function's value divided by the change in the input value. Mathematically, it is expressed as (f(b) - f(a)) / (b - a). This concept is crucial for understanding how a function behaves over a specific range and is often used to analyze the function's growth or decline.
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Average Value of a Function

Function Evaluation

Function evaluation involves substituting a specific value into a function to determine its output. For the function f(x) = x³ + 1, evaluating it at points a and b (in this case, 2 and 3) allows us to find the corresponding function values f(2) and f(3). This step is essential for calculating the average rate of change.
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Evaluating Composed Functions

Polynomial Functions

Polynomial functions are mathematical expressions that involve variables raised to whole number powers, combined using addition, subtraction, and multiplication. The function f(x) = x³ + 1 is a cubic polynomial, which means its graph can exhibit various behaviors, such as turning points and inflection points. Understanding the properties of polynomial functions helps in analyzing their rates of change and overall behavior.
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Introduction to Polynomial Functions
Related Practice
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Find the limits in Exercises 11–20.


a. limx→0+ (1 − cos x) / |cos x − 1|

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[Technology Exercise] Roots


Let ƒ(𝓍) = 𝓍³ ―𝓍― 1.


a. Use the Intermediate Value Theorem to show that ƒ has a zero between ―1 and 2 .

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Textbook Question

Find the limits in Exercises 59–62. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.


lim ( 1 / x¹/³ − 1 / (x − 1)⁴/³ ) as


a. x → 0⁺

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Textbook Question

Estimating Limits


[Technology Exercise] You will find a graphing calculator useful for Exercises 67–74.


Let g(x) = (x² − 2) / (x − √2)


a. Make a table of the values of g at the points x=1.4,1.41,1.414, and so on through successive decimal approximations of √2. Estimate limx→√2 g(x).

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Textbook Question

Exercises 5–10 refer to the function

f(x) = { x² − 1, −1 ≤ x < 0

2x, 0 < x < 1

1, x = 1

−2x + 4, 1 < x < 2

0, 2 < x < 3

graphed in the accompanying figure.

<IMAGE>

a. Does f (1) exist?

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Textbook Question

Finding One-Sided Limits Algebraically


Find the limits in Exercises 11–20.


a. limx→1+ (√2x (x − 1)) / |x − 1|

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