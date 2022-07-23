Average Rates of Change
In Exercises 1–6, find the average rate of change of the function over the given interval or intervals.
f(x)=x³+1
a. [2, 3]
Average Rates of Change
In Exercises 1–6, find the average rate of change of the function over the given interval or intervals.
f(x)=x³+1
a. [2, 3]
Find the limits in Exercises 59–62. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.
lim ( 1 / x¹/³ − 1 / (x − 1)⁴/³ ) as
a. x → 0⁺
Estimating Limits
[Technology Exercise] You will find a graphing calculator useful for Exercises 67–74.
Let g(x) = (x² − 2) / (x − √2)
a. Make a table of the values of g at the points x=1.4,1.41,1.414, and so on through successive decimal approximations of √2. Estimate limx→√2 g(x).
Exercises 5–10 refer to the function
f(x) = { x² − 1, −1 ≤ x < 0
2x, 0 < x < 1
1, x = 1
−2x + 4, 1 < x < 2
0, 2 < x < 3
graphed in the accompanying figure.
<IMAGE>
a. Does f (1) exist?
Finding One-Sided Limits Algebraically
Find the limits in Exercises 11–20.
a. limx→1+ (√2x (x − 1)) / |x − 1|
Average Rates of Change
In Exercises 1–6, find the average rate of change of the function over the given interval or intervals.
g(x)=x²−2x
a. [1, 3]