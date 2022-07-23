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Ch. 2 - Limits and Continuity
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 2 - Limits and ContinuityProblem 2.4.20a
Chapter 2, Problem 2.4.20a

Finding One-Sided Limits Algebraically


Find the limits in Exercises 11–20.


a. limx→0+ (1 − cos x) / |cos x − 1|

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the expression for the one-sided limit: \( \lim_{x \to 0^+} \frac{1 - \cos x}{|\cos x - 1|} \).
Recognize that as \( x \to 0^+ \), \( \cos x \to 1 \). Therefore, the expression \( \cos x - 1 \) approaches 0.
Since we are dealing with a one-sided limit from the right (\( x \to 0^+ \)), consider the behavior of \( \cos x - 1 \). For values of \( x \) slightly greater than 0, \( \cos x - 1 \) is negative, making \( |\cos x - 1| = -(\cos x - 1) \).
Substitute \( |\cos x - 1| \) with \( -(\cos x - 1) \) in the limit expression: \( \lim_{x \to 0^+} \frac{1 - \cos x}{-(\cos x - 1)} \).
Simplify the expression: \( \lim_{x \to 0^+} \frac{1 - \cos x}{-(\cos x - 1)} = \lim_{x \to 0^+} -1 \). Evaluate the limit as \( x \to 0^+ \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

One-Sided Limits

One-sided limits refer to the value that a function approaches as the input approaches a specific point from one side, either the left (denoted as lim x→c-) or the right (denoted as lim x→c+). Understanding one-sided limits is crucial for analyzing functions that may behave differently when approaching a point from different directions.
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One-Sided Limits

Absolute Value Function

The absolute value function, denoted as |x|, measures the distance of a number x from zero on the number line, always yielding a non-negative result. In the context of limits, the behavior of the absolute value can affect the limit's value, especially when the expression inside the absolute value changes sign around the point of interest.
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Average Value of a Function

Trigonometric Limits

Trigonometric limits involve evaluating the limits of functions that include trigonometric expressions, such as sine and cosine. These limits often require knowledge of trigonometric identities and properties, particularly as they relate to continuity and the behavior of these functions near specific points, such as zero.
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Introduction to Trigonometric Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Average Rates of Change


In Exercises 1–6, find the average rate of change of the function over the given interval or intervals.


f(x)=x³+1


a. [2, 3]

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Textbook Question

Find the limits in Exercises 59–62. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.


lim ( 1 / x¹/³ − 1 / (x − 1)⁴/³ ) as


a. x → 0⁺

231
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Textbook Question

Estimating Limits


[Technology Exercise] You will find a graphing calculator useful for Exercises 67–74.


Let g(x) = (x² − 2) / (x − √2)


a. Make a table of the values of g at the points x=1.4,1.41,1.414, and so on through successive decimal approximations of √2. Estimate limx→√2 g(x).

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Textbook Question

Exercises 5–10 refer to the function

f(x) = { x² − 1, −1 ≤ x < 0

2x, 0 < x < 1

1, x = 1

−2x + 4, 1 < x < 2

0, 2 < x < 3

graphed in the accompanying figure.

<IMAGE>

a. Does f (1) exist?

255
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Textbook Question

Finding One-Sided Limits Algebraically


Find the limits in Exercises 11–20.


a. limx→1+ (√2x (x − 1)) / |x − 1|

235
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Textbook Question

Average Rates of Change


In Exercises 1–6, find the average rate of change of the function over the given interval or intervals.


g(x)=x²−2x


a. [1, 3]

429
views