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Ch. 2 - Limits and Continuity
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 2 - Limits and ContinuityProblem 3f
Chapter 2, Problem 3f

Limits and Continuity


Suppose that ƒ(t) and ƒ(t) are defined for all t and that lim t → t₀ ƒ(t) = ―7 and lim (t → t₀) g (t) = 0 . Find the limit as t → t₀ of the following functions.
f. | ƒ(t) |

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1
Understand the problem: We are given that the limit of ƒ(t) as t approaches t₀ is -7, and the limit of g(t) as t approaches t₀ is 0. We need to find the limit of |ƒ(t)| as t approaches t₀.
Recall the property of limits: If the limit of a function exists as t approaches a certain point, then the limit of the absolute value of that function also exists. Specifically, if lim t → t₀ ƒ(t) = L, then lim t → t₀ |ƒ(t)| = |L|.
Apply the property to the given function: Since we know that lim t → t₀ ƒ(t) = -7, we can use the property to find that lim t → t₀ |ƒ(t)| = |-7|.
Calculate the absolute value: The absolute value of -7 is 7. Therefore, the limit of |ƒ(t)| as t approaches t₀ is 7.
Conclude the solution: By applying the limit property for absolute values, we have determined that the limit of |ƒ(t)| as t approaches t₀ is 7.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limits

A limit describes the value that a function approaches as the input approaches a certain point. In this context, the limit of ƒ(t) as t approaches t₀ is given as -7, indicating that as t gets closer to t₀, ƒ(t) gets closer to -7. Understanding limits is crucial for analyzing the behavior of functions near specific points.
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One-Sided Limits

Absolute Value Function

The absolute value function, denoted as |ƒ(t)|, transforms any real number into its non-negative counterpart. This means that if ƒ(t) approaches -7, then |ƒ(t)| will approach 7 as t approaches t₀. Recognizing how the absolute value affects limits is essential for solving the given problem.
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Average Value of a Function

Continuity

A function is continuous at a point if the limit of the function as it approaches that point equals the function's value at that point. In this case, since the limit of ƒ(t) exists and is finite, we can infer that the limit of |ƒ(t)| as t approaches t₀ will also exist and be equal to 7, demonstrating the continuity of the absolute value function at that limit.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Finding Limits


For the function f whose graph is given, determine the following limits. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.


h. lim x → ∞ f(x)


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Textbook Question

Which of the following statements about the function y=f(x) graphed here are true, and which are false?


i. f(0)=1


302
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Textbook Question

Finding Limits Graphically


Which of the following statements about the function y = f(x) graphed here are true, and which are false?


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k. limx→3+ f(x) does not exist.

318
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Textbook Question

Limits and Continuity


Suppose that ƒ(t) and ƒ(t) are defined for all t and that lim t → t₀ ƒ(t) = ―7 and lim (t → t₀) g (t) = 0 . Find the limit as t → t₀ of the following functions.

h. 1 / ƒ(t)

288
views
Textbook Question

Limits and Continuity


Suppose that ƒ(t) and ƒ(t) are defined for all t and that lim t → t₀ ƒ(t) = ―7 and lim (t → t₀) g (t) = 0 . Find the limit as t → t₀ of the following functions.

e. cos (g(t))

273
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Textbook Question

Which of the following statements about the function y=f(x) graphed here are true, and which are false?


g. limx→1 f(x) does not exist.

348
views