Finding Limits
For the function f whose graph is given, determine the following limits. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.
h. lim x → ∞ f(x)
Finding Limits
For the function f whose graph is given, determine the following limits. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.
h. lim x → ∞ f(x)
Finding Limits Graphically
Which of the following statements about the function y = f(x) graphed here are true, and which are false?
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k. limx→3+ f(x) does not exist.
Which of the following statements about the function y=f(x) graphed here are true, and which are false?
h. f(0)=0
Limits and Continuity
Suppose that ƒ(t) and ƒ(t) are defined for all t and that lim t → t₀ ƒ(t) = ―7 and lim (t → t₀) g (t) = 0 . Find the limit as t → t₀ of the following functions.
f. | ƒ(t) |
Limits and Continuity
Suppose that ƒ(t) and ƒ(t) are defined for all t and that lim t → t₀ ƒ(t) = ―7 and lim (t → t₀) g (t) = 0 . Find the limit as t → t₀ of the following functions.
h. 1 / ƒ(t)
Which of the following statements about the function y=f(x) graphed here are true, and which are false?
g. limx→1 f(x) does not exist.