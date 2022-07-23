L'Hôpital's Rule

L'Hôpital's Rule is a method for evaluating limits that result in indeterminate forms like 0/0 or ∞/∞. It states that if the limit of f(x)/g(x) as x approaches a yields an indeterminate form, then the limit can be found by taking the derivative of the numerator and the derivative of the denominator. This rule simplifies the process of finding limits, especially when dealing with complex functions.