Textbook Question
Horizontal and Vertical Asymptotes
Determine the domain and range of y = (√16―x²) / (x―2).
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Horizontal and Vertical Asymptotes
Determine the domain and range of y = (√16―x²) / (x―2).
Using the Formal Definition
Prove the limit statements in Exercises 37–50.
limx→3 (3x − 7) = 2
Using limθ→0 sin θ / θ = 1
Find the limits in Exercises 23–46.
limx→0 (1 − cos 3x) / 2x
Find the limits in Exercises 31–40. Are the functions continuous at the point being approached?
lim ϴ → 0 cos (πϴ/sin ϴ)
Theory and Examples
If limx→4 (f(x) − 5) / (x − 2) = 1, find limx→4 f(x).
Finding Limits of Differences When x → ±∞
Find the limits in Exercises 84–90. (Hint: Try multiplying and dividing by the conjugate.)
lim x → ∞ (√(x² + 25) − √(x² − 1))