Squeeze Theorem

The Squeeze Theorem is a method used to find limits of functions that are difficult to evaluate directly. It states that if f(x) ≤ g(x) ≤ h(x) for all x near c (except possibly at c), and if the limits of f(x) and h(x) as x approaches c are both L, then the limit of g(x) as x approaches c is also L. This theorem is particularly useful for functions involving oscillatory behavior, like sin(1/x).