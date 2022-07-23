Textbook Question
Using the Formal Definition
Prove the limit statements in Exercises 37–50.
limx → √3 1/x² = 1/3
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Using the Formal Definition
Prove the limit statements in Exercises 37–50.
limx → √3 1/x² = 1/3
Limits and Infinity
Find the limits in Exercises 37–46.
2x² + 3
lim -------------
x→⁻∞ 5x² + 7
If functions f(x) and g(x) are continuous for 0 ≤ x ≤ 1, could f(x)/g(x) possibly be discontinuous at a point of [0,1]? Give reasons for your answer.
Using limθ→0 sin θ / θ = 1
Find the limits in Exercises 23–46.
limθ→0 sin θ cot 2θ
Using the Formal Definition
Prove the limit statements in Exercises 37–50.
lim x→0 √(4 − x) = 2
Finding Limits of Differences When x → ±∞
Find the limits in Exercises 84–90. (Hint: Try multiplying and dividing by the conjugate.)
lim x → ∞ (√(9x² − x) − 3x)