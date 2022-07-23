Quadratic approximations
[Technology Exercise] e. Find the quadratic approximation to h(x) = √(1 + x) at x = 0. Graph h and its quadratic approximation together. Comment on what you see.
Quadratic approximations
[Technology Exercise] e. Find the quadratic approximation to h(x) = √(1 + x) at x = 0. Graph h and its quadratic approximation together. Comment on what you see.
A weight is attached to a spring and reaches its equilibrium position (x = 0). It is then set in motion resulting in a displacement of x = 10 cos t, where x is measured in centimeters and t is measured in seconds. See the accompanying figure.
Find the spring’s displacement when t = 0, t = π/3, and t = 3π/4.
When the length L of a clock pendulum is held constant by controlling its temperature, the pendulum’s period T depends on the acceleration of gravity g. The period will therefore vary slightly as the clock is moved from place to place on Earth’s surface, depending on the change in g. By keeping track of ΔT, we can estimate the variation in g from the equation T = 2π(L/g)¹/² that relates T, g, and L.
b. If g increases, will T increase or decrease? Will a pendulum clock speed up or slow down? Explain.
Assume that a particle’s position on the x-axis is given by
x = 3 cos t + 4 sin t,
where x is measured in feet and t is measured in seconds.
a. Find the particle’s position when t = 0, t = π/2, and t = π.
A weight is attached to a spring and reaches its equilibrium position (x = 0). It is then set in motion resulting in a displacement of x = 10 cos t, where x is measured in centimeters and t is measured in seconds. See the accompanying figure.
b. Find the spring’s velocity when t = 0, t = π/3, and t = 3π/4.
Quadratic approximations
d. Find the quadratic approximation to g(x) = 1/x at x = 1. Graph g and its quadratic approximation together. Comment on what you see