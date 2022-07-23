Textbook Question
If x = y³ – y and dy/dt = 5, then what is dx/dt when y = 2?
202
views
If x = y³ – y and dy/dt = 5, then what is dx/dt when y = 2?
In Exercises 41–58, find dy/dt.
y = ((3t − 4) / (5t + 2))⁻⁵
Find dr/dθ in Exercises 15–18.
r – 2√θ = (3/2)θ²/³ + (4/3)θ³/⁴
a. Graph the function
ƒ(x) = { x, -1 ≤ x < 0
{ tan x, 0 ≤ x ≤ π/4.
b. Is ƒ continuous at x = 0?
c. Is ƒ differentiable at x = 0?
Give reasons for your answers.
Derivatives in Differential Form
In Exercises 17–28, find dy.
y = sec(x² − 1)
Differentiating Implicitly
Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx in Exercises 1–14.
xy = cot(xy)