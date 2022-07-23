Textbook Question
If x = y³ – y and dy/dt = 5, then what is dx/dt when y = 2?
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If x = y³ – y and dy/dt = 5, then what is dx/dt when y = 2?
In Exercises 41–58, find dy/dt.
y = ((3t − 4) / (5t + 2))⁻⁵
Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 1–42.
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𝓻 = sin √ 2θ
Derivative Calculations
In Exercises 1–8, given y = f(u) and u = g(x), find dy/dx = f'(g(x)) g'(x).
y = √u, u = sin x
Derivatives in Differential Form
In Exercises 17–28, find dy.
y = sec(x² − 1)
Differentiating Implicitly
Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx in Exercises 1–14.
xy = cot(xy)