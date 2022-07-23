Quotient Rule

The quotient rule is a method for finding the derivative of a function that is the ratio of two other functions. If y = u/v, where u and v are functions of x, the derivative is given by dy/dx = (v(du/dx) - u(dv/dx)) / v². This rule is essential for differentiating functions like y = (2√x)/(3(1 + √x)), where both the numerator and denominator are functions of x.