In Exercises 53 and 54, find both dy/dx (treating y as a differentiable function of x) and dx/dy (treating x as a differentiable function of y). How do dy/dx and dx/dy seem to be related?
54. x³ + y² = sin²y
In Exercises 53 and 54, find both dy/dx (treating y as a differentiable function of x) and dx/dy (treating x as a differentiable function of y). How do dy/dx and dx/dy seem to be related?
54. x³ + y² = sin²y
Slopes and Tangent Lines
In Exercises 1–4, use the grid and a straight edge to make a rough estimate of the slope of the curve (in y-units per x-unit) at the points P₁ and P₂.
If L = √(x² + y²), dx/dt = –1, and dy/dt = 3, find dL/dt when x = 5 and y = 12.
Cylinder pressure If gas in a cylinder is maintained at a constant temperature T, the pressure P is related to the volume V by a formula of the form
P = (nRT / (V − nb)) − (an² / V²),
in which a, b, n, and R are constants. Find dP/dV. (See accompanying figure.)
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Finding Linearizations
In Exercises 1–5, find the linearization L(x) of f(x) at x = a.
f(x) = ∛x, a = −8
Derivatives in Differential Form
In Exercises 17–28, find dy.
xy² − 4x³/² − y = 0