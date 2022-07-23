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Ch. 3 - Derivatives
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 3 - DerivativesProblem 3.9.20
Chapter 3, Problem 3.9.20

Derivatives in Differential Form


In Exercises 17–28, find dy.


y = (2√x)/(3(1 + √x))

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by identifying the function y = \(\frac{2\sqrt{x}\)}{3(1 + \(\sqrt{x}\))}. This is a rational function where both the numerator and the denominator involve square roots.
Step 2: Apply the quotient rule for derivatives, which states that if you have a function y = \(\frac{u(x)}{v(x)}\), then the derivative dy/dx is given by \(\frac{u'(x)v(x) - u(x)v'(x)}{(v(x))^2}\). Here, u(x) = 2\(\sqrt{x}\) and v(x) = 3(1 + \(\sqrt{x}\)).
Step 3: Find the derivative of the numerator u(x) = 2\(\sqrt{x}\). The derivative u'(x) can be found using the chain rule. Recall that \(\sqrt{x}\) = x^{1/2}, so u'(x) = 2 \(\cdot\) \(\frac{1}{2}\)x^{-1/2} = x^{-1/2}.
Step 4: Find the derivative of the denominator v(x) = 3(1 + \(\sqrt{x}\)). The derivative v'(x) involves differentiating 1 + \(\sqrt{x}\). The derivative of \(\sqrt{x}\) is \(\frac{1}{2}\)x^{-1/2}, so v'(x) = 3 \(\cdot\) \(\frac{1}{2}\)x^{-1/2} = \(\frac{3}{2}\)x^{-1/2}.
Step 5: Substitute u(x), u'(x), v(x), and v'(x) into the quotient rule formula: dy/dx = \(\frac{x^{-1/2}\) \(\cdot\) 3(1 + \(\sqrt{x}\)) - 2\(\sqrt{x}\) \(\cdot\) \(\frac{3}{2}\)x^{-1/2}}{(3(1 + \(\sqrt{x}\)))^2}. Simplify the expression to find the derivative dy/dx.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Derivatives

A derivative represents the rate of change of a function with respect to its variable. It is a fundamental concept in calculus that allows us to determine how a function behaves at any given point. The derivative can be interpreted as the slope of the tangent line to the curve of the function at a specific point.
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Differential Form

Differential form refers to the expression of derivatives in terms of differentials, typically denoted as dy and dx. In this context, dy represents the change in the function y as x changes, and is calculated using the derivative. This form is particularly useful for understanding how small changes in x affect y.
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Finding Differentials

Quotient Rule

The quotient rule is a method for finding the derivative of a function that is the ratio of two other functions. If y = u/v, where u and v are functions of x, the derivative is given by dy/dx = (v(du/dx) - u(dv/dx)) / v². This rule is essential for differentiating functions like y = (2√x)/(3(1 + √x)), where both the numerator and denominator are functions of x.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 53 and 54, find both dy/dx (treating y as a differentiable function of x) and dx/dy (treating x as a differentiable function of y). How do dy/dx and dx/dy seem to be related?


54. x³ + y² = sin²y

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Textbook Question

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In Exercises 1–4, use the grid and a straight edge to make a rough estimate of the slope of the curve (in y-units per x-unit) at the points P₁ and P₂.

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Textbook Question

If L = √(x² + y²), dx/dt = –1, and dy/dt = 3, find dL/dt when x = 5 and y = 12.

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Textbook Question

Cylinder pressure If gas in a cylinder is maintained at a constant temperature T, the pressure P is related to the volume V by a formula of the form

P = (nRT / (V − nb)) − (an² / V²),

in which a, b, n, and R are constants. Find dP/dV. (See accompanying figure.)


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Textbook Question

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In Exercises 1–5, find the linearization L(x) of f(x) at x = a.


f(x) = ∛x, a = −8

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Textbook Question

Derivatives in Differential Form


In Exercises 17–28, find dy.


xy² − 4x³/² − y = 0

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