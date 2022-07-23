Derivatives in Differential Form
In Exercises 17–28, find dy.
y = (2√x)/(3(1 + √x))
Derivatives in Differential Form
In Exercises 17–28, find dy.
y = (2√x)/(3(1 + √x))
Slopes and Tangent Lines
In Exercises 1–4, use the grid and a straight edge to make a rough estimate of the slope of the curve (in y-units per x-unit) at the points P₁ and P₂.
Cylinder pressure If gas in a cylinder is maintained at a constant temperature T, the pressure P is related to the volume V by a formula of the form
P = (nRT / (V − nb)) − (an² / V²),
in which a, b, n, and R are constants. Find dP/dV. (See accompanying figure.)
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Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 19–40.
g(t) = (1 + sin(3t) / (3 − 2t))⁻¹
Finding Linearizations
In Exercises 1–5, find the linearization L(x) of f(x) at x = a.
f(x) = ∛x, a = −8
Derivatives in Differential Form
In Exercises 17–28, find dy.
xy² − 4x³/² − y = 0