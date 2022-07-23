Derivatives in Differential Form
In Exercises 17–28, find dy.
y = (2√x)/(3(1 + √x))
Derivatives in Differential Form
In Exercises 17–28, find dy.
y = (2√x)/(3(1 + √x))
If L = √(x² + y²), dx/dt = –1, and dy/dt = 3, find dL/dt when x = 5 and y = 12.
Cylinder pressure If gas in a cylinder is maintained at a constant temperature T, the pressure P is related to the volume V by a formula of the form
P = (nRT / (V − nb)) − (an² / V²),
in which a, b, n, and R are constants. Find dP/dV. (See accompanying figure.)
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Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 19–40.
g(t) = (1 + sin(3t) / (3 − 2t))⁻¹
Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 19–40.
y = (5 − 2x)⁻³ + (1 / 8)(2 / x + 1)⁴
One-Sided Derivatives
Compute the right-hand and left-hand derivatives as limits to show that the functions in Exercises 37–40 are not differentiable at the point P.