Find ds/dt when θ = 3π/2 if s = cosθ and dθ/dt = 5.

Differentiating Implicitly
Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx in Exercises 1–14.
x cos(2x + 3y) = y sin x
Differentiating Implicitly
Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx in Exercises 1–14.
x cos(2x + 3y) = y sin x
Show that the linearization of f(x) = (1 + x)ᵏ at x = 0 is L(x) = 1 + kx.
Differential Estimates of Change
In Exercises 35–40, write a differential formula that estimates the given change in volume or surface area.
The change in the lateral surface area S = πr√(r² + h²) of a right circular cone when the radius changes from r₀ to r₀ + dr and the height does not change
Using the Alternative Formula for Derivatives
Use the formula
f'(x) = lim (z → x) (f(z) − f(x)) / (z − x)
to find the derivative of the functions in Exercises 23–26.
g(x) = 1 + √x
Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 1–42.
𝔂 = x² sin² (2x²)
Find the derivatives of all orders of the functions in Exercises 29–32.
y = x⁵ / 120