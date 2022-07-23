Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 1–42.
_____
𝔂 = / x² + x
√ x²
Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 1–42.
_____
𝔂 = / x² + x
√ x²
Derivative Calculations
In Exercises 1–12, find the first and second derivatives.
y = 6x² − 10x − 5x⁻²
Differential Estimates of Change
In Exercises 35–40, write a differential formula that estimates the given change in volume or surface area.
The change in the volume V = x³ of a cube when the edge lengths change from x₀ to x₀ + dx
Normal lines parallel to a line Find the normal lines to the curve xy + 2x – y = 0 that are parallel to the line 2x + y = 0.
In Exercises 19–22, find the slope of the curve at the point indicated.
y = (x − 1) / (x + 1), x = 0
One-Sided Derivatives
Compute the right-hand and left-hand derivatives as limits to show that the functions in Exercises 37–40 are not differentiable at the point P.