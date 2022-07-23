For Exercises 55 and 56, evaluate each limit by first converting each to a derivative at a particular x-value.
lim (x → 1) (x⁵⁰ − 1) / (x − 1)
For Exercises 55 and 56, evaluate each limit by first converting each to a derivative at a particular x-value.
lim (x → 1) (x⁵⁰ − 1) / (x − 1)
Derivative Calculations
In Exercises 1–12, find the first and second derivatives.
y = 6x² − 10x − 5x⁻²
Differential Estimates of Change
In Exercises 35–40, write a differential formula that estimates the given change in volume or surface area.
The change in the volume V = x³ of a cube when the edge lengths change from x₀ to x₀ + dx
Normal lines parallel to a line Find the normal lines to the curve xy + 2x – y = 0 that are parallel to the line 2x + y = 0.
Estimating height of a building A surveyor, standing 30 ft from the base of a building, measures the angle of elevation to the top of the building to be 75°. How accurately must the angle be measured for the percentage error in estimating the height of the building to be less than 4%?
One-Sided Derivatives
Compute the right-hand and left-hand derivatives as limits to show that the functions in Exercises 37–40 are not differentiable at the point P.