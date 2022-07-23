Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 1–42.
𝔂 = x⁵ - 0.125x² + 0.25x
Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 1–42.
𝔂 = x⁵ - 0.125x² + 0.25x
For Exercises 55 and 56, evaluate each limit by first converting each to a derivative at a particular x-value.
lim (x → 1) (x⁵⁰ − 1) / (x − 1)
Normal lines parallel to a line Find the normal lines to the curve xy + 2x – y = 0 that are parallel to the line 2x + y = 0.
In Exercises 19–22, find the slope of the curve at the point indicated.
y = (x − 1) / (x + 1), x = 0
Estimating height of a building A surveyor, standing 30 ft from the base of a building, measures the angle of elevation to the top of the building to be 75°. How accurately must the angle be measured for the percentage error in estimating the height of the building to be less than 4%?
Graphs
Match the functions graphed in Exercises 27–30 with the derivatives graphed in the accompanying figures (a)–(d).
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