Concavity and Inflection Points

Concavity refers to the direction in which a function curves, determined by the sign of the second derivative. If the second derivative is positive, the function is concave up, and if it is negative, the function is concave down. Inflection points occur where the concavity changes, which can be identified by setting the second derivative equal to zero. Understanding concavity is crucial for analyzing the behavior of functions and their graphs.