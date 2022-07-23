Find all points on the curve y = tan x, −π/2 < x < π/2, where the tangent line is parallel to the line y = 2x. Sketch the curve and tangent lines together, labeling each with its equation.
In Exercises 41–44, determine whether the piecewise-defined function is differentiable at x = 0.
g(x) = { 2x − x³ − 1, x ≥ 0
x − (1 / (x + 1)), x < 0
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Key Concepts
Piecewise-Defined Functions
Continuity at a Point
Differentiability and Derivatives
Derivative Calculations
In Exercises 1–12, find the first and second derivatives.
y = x³/3 + x²/2 + x/4
Derivative of multiples Does knowing that a function g(t) is differentiable at t = 7 tell you anything about the differentiability of the function 3g at t = 7? Give reasons for your answer.
In Exercises 5–10, find an equation for the tangent line to the curve at the given point. Then sketch the curve and tangent line together.
y = (1 / x²), (−1, 1)
In Exercises 41–44, determine whether the piecewise-defined function is differentiable at x = 0.
f(x) = { 2x − 1, x ≥ 0
x² + 2x + 7, x < 0
Slopes and Tangent Lines
In Exercises 1–4, use the grid and a straight edge to make a rough estimate of the slope of the curve (in y-units per x-unit) at the points P₁ and P₂.