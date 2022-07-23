Textbook Question
If x = y³ – y and dy/dt = 5, then what is dx/dt when y = 2?
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If x = y³ – y and dy/dt = 5, then what is dx/dt when y = 2?
In Exercises 5–10, find an equation for the tangent line to the curve at the given point. Then sketch the curve and tangent line together.
y = (1 / x³), (−2, −1/8)
Theory and Examples
The equations in Exercises 49 and 50 give the position s = f(t) of a body moving on a coordinate line (s in meters, t in seconds). Find the body’s velocity, speed, acceleration, and jerk at time t = π/4 sec.
s = 2 − 2 sin t
In Exercises 41–58, find dy/dt.
y = (1 + tan⁴(t/12))³
Find dr/dθ in Exercises 15–18.
r – 2√θ = (3/2)θ²/³ + (4/3)θ³/⁴
Differentiating Implicitly
Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx in Exercises 1–14.
xy = cot(xy)