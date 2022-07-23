Textbook Question
If x = y³ – y and dy/dt = 5, then what is dx/dt when y = 2?
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If x = y³ – y and dy/dt = 5, then what is dx/dt when y = 2?
In Exercises 5–10, find an equation for the tangent line to the curve at the given point. Then sketch the curve and tangent line together.
y = (1 / x³), (−2, −1/8)
Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 1–42.
𝔂 = x⁵ - 0.125x² + 0.25x
Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 1–42.
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𝓻 = sin √ 2θ
In Exercises 41–58, find dy/dt.
y = (1 + tan⁴(t/12))³
Is there a value of c that will make
f(x) = { (sin²(3x)) / x², x ≠ 0
c, x = 0
continuous at x = 0? Give reasons for your answer.