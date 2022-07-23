Power Rule

The power rule is a basic differentiation rule used to find the derivative of functions in the form of xⁿ. It states that the derivative of xⁿ is n*xⁿ⁻¹. In this problem, the power rule is applied to differentiate the expression (1 + tan⁴(t/12))³, which involves raising a function to a power, thus requiring the use of the power rule in conjunction with the chain rule.