Textbook Question
In Exercises 53 and 54, find dr/ds.
r cos 2s + sin²s = π
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In Exercises 53 and 54, find dr/ds.
r cos 2s + sin²s = π
Find the slope of the curve x³y³ + y² = x + y at the points (1, 1) and (1, -1).
Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 1–42.
s = cos⁴ (1 - 2t)
The diameter of a sphere is measured as 100 ± 1 cm and the volume is calculated from this measurement. Estimate the percentage error in the volume calculation.
Linearization for Approximation
In Exercises 7–12, find a linearization at a suitably chosen integer near a at which the given function and its derivative are easy to evaluate.
f(x) = ∛x, a = 8.5
Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 19–40.
y = (1 / 18)(3x − 2)⁶ + (4 − (1 / 2x²))⁻¹