Textbook Question
The eight curve Find the slopes of the curve y⁴ = y² – x² at the two points shown here.
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The eight curve Find the slopes of the curve y⁴ = y² – x² at the two points shown here.
Differential Estimates of Change
In Exercises 35–40, write a differential formula that estimates the given change in volume or surface area.
The change in the lateral surface area S = 2πrh of a right circular cylinder when the height changes from h₀ to h₀ + dh and the radius does not change
In Exercises 41–58, find dy/dt.
y = sin²(πt − 2)
Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 1–42.
s = (sec t + tan t)⁵
Second Derivatives
In Exercises 19–26, use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx and then d²y/dx². Write the solutions in terms of x and y only.
3 + sin y = y – x³
Derivatives
In Exercises 23–26, find dr/dθ.
r = (1 + sec θ) sin θ